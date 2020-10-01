HC asks Green Line Paribahan to pay Russel Tk 20 lakh more





The High Court on Thursday asked Green Line Paribahan to pay another Tk 20 lakh as compensation to Russel Sarkar, who lost his leg in an accident in the city’s Dholaipar on April 28, 2008 involving a bus of the company.





The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader came up the order virtually after final hearing of a rule in this regard.





As per the order, Greenlline Paribahan will have to pay the amount within three months.





Advocate Khandaker Shamsul Haq Reza stood for the petitioner while Advocate Shah Monjurul Haque for Green Line Paribahan and deputy attorney general Abdullah al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.





Monjurul Haque said that "We have already paid Tk 13.42 lakh to Russell. The court ordered to pay another 20 lakh as compensation within three months. The court passed the order after we agreed to pay the compensation after discussion with GreenLine owner. It is a unanimous verdict. That’s why we will not appeal against this decision.”





Earlier on March 5, the court kept the matter as a case awaiting verdict (CAV) completing hearing on the rule.





On May 14, 2018, the High Court issued the rule asking why driver Russell Sarkar should not get Tk 1 crore as compensation.





Russell Sarkar, 23, a private service driver, lost his leg on April 28 after a luxury coach of Green Line Paribahan hit the car he was driving from behind as it stood stationary on the slope of Hanif Flyover in Dholaipar, causing Russell to step out of the car to assess the damage to it.





When he signaled the bus not to drive away, bus driver Kabir Hossain, in an act that has drawn outrage for its sheer idiocy and callous disregard for a fellow human being, instead drove his over Kabir and fled the scene.





Being informed, police jumped into action and detained it along with the driver from near the National Press Club.





Russell’s left leg was severed from the thigh down in the process of being run over.

