Shouquat Ali out on bail



Popular music director Shouquat Ali Imon has been granted bail in a dowry case filed by his wife. His elder sister, musician Abida Sultana, confirmed the information. She said the court granted his bail application on Thursday.









(October 1).Earlier on Tuesday (September 29), Imon's lawyer applied for bail in the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MillatHossain denied his bail application.





Meanwhile, on September 25, Ramna police arrested Shouquat Ali Imon from his Eskaton home. When he was handed over to the court on Saturday, the court ordered him to be sent to jail.On September 20, Hridita Reza filed a case against her husband Shouquat Ali Imon at Ramna Police Station for beating her for dowry.





Incidentally, on February 26 this year, Shouquat Ali Imon married Hridita Reza, a news presenter on a private TV channel. This was his third marriage. After divorcing his first wife, actress BijoriBarkatullah, he married a dancer named TithiKabir on December 6, 2012.





He also got separated from Thithi. After the divorce, his ex-wife filed a case with the Ramna Police Station alleging threats and extortion for posting offensive pictures on the internet.

