ALCWC meeting today



A meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) is scheduled to be held in a limited scale today at 10am at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Ganabhaban residence in the city.





Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a press release on Friday.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged the ALCWC members, who have been invited, to join the meeting on time maintaining health guidelines properly.



