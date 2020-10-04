Mahmudul Hasan new chairman of Befaq



Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, principal of Jatrabari Madrasa, has been elected as the new chairman of Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasa Education Board (Befaq).





Mahmudul Hasan, known as a pro-government Islamic scholar, got 63 votes while his opponent Nur Hossain Kasemi, a top leader of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, got 55 votes.







Members of Majlish e Amela (executive committee) and Majlish e Surah participated in the election. The election was held at the head office of Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasa Education Board at Kajla, Jatrabari, sources at the Befaq said.





Nur Hossain Kasemi is the general secretary of Jomiat-e Ulamaye Islam, a component in the BNP-led 20-party alliance and convener of Hefajat-e Islam, Dhaka.Kasemi is also principal of Jameya Madania Baridhara Madrasah.





