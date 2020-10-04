BDCSO Process to hold virtual annual conference from Oct 6-8



BDCSO Process, a process forum of around 700 local CSOs/NGOs, will organize its virtual annual conference on October 6-8.

Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman PKSF, will inaugurate the annual conference, while Rashadul Islam, Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau, will be present as special guest, said a press release.

Around 500 local NGO/CSOs will take part in the virtual sessions.

This was disclosed at a virtual press conference of BDCSO Process on Sunday.

The virtual press conference was moderated by Chief Moderator of the BDCSO Process Rezaul Karim Chowdhury while the welcome address given by Mostafa Kamal Akanda of COAST.

The divisional leaders of BDCSO Process Akbar Hossain from Rangpur, Faruque Hossain from Moymensingh, Shamima Sultana from Dhaka, Anwar Zahid from Barisal, Asad from Khulna, and Arifur Rahman from Chottogram also spoke in the press conference.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said that the aim of the conference is to re-energize local NGO/CSO in this regard, discuss the latest international policy guideline on localization especially from IASC (Inter-Agency Standing Committee) which reaffirm the primacy of local actors even during this COVID 19 fall out the situation and to motivate local actors to be based on local/own resource mobilization.

Leaders of different leading network of the country like Rokeya Kabir and Joynta Adhikari from ADAB, Shireen Haque from Naripokka, Saheen Anam from MJF, Morshed Sarker from CDF, Rafiqul Islam from FNB, and Abdul Awal from SUPRO will be speak in the sessions, he said.

Besides, 15 international CSO/ NGO leaders will also take part as speakers in different sessions of the virtual annual conference.

