Dhallywood empress Bobita wishes to reappear



Internationally renowned heroine of our country who has been acclaimed for her parts in Bangladeshi films and has also introduced Bangladesh to the world is Bobita. She made his debut in the film as a child in ZahirRaihan's 'Songsar'. In the second movie, 'SheshPorjonto' directed by ZahirRaihan, she acted opposite the hero Raj Razzak.





As such, she is still soaking herself in the love of the audience after 50 years of her acting life as a heroine. Despite being a Bangladeshi heroine, various aspects of her life have been recorded in Wikipedia considering her fame and popularity in the world. Bobita's information has been shared to the world in seven different languages namely, Bengali, English, Tamil, Korean, Oriya, Punjabi and Arabic.







Bobita said, "From the beginning, the one to whom I am grateful is ZahirRaihan because he was a guardian, I got the courage and inspiration to work in cinema. The name that comes with it is my elder sister SuchandaApa. Then there are the renowned directors of our country like Khan AtaurRahman, Narayan GhoshMita, SubhashDutta, AmjadHossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, Kamal Ahmed. Of course, I remember with respect the words of Nayak Raj Razzak, Anwar Hossain, Golam Mustafa, ATMShamsuzzaman. I have enriched myself by learning acting from them. I had no greed for anything in the course of my acting career. I have made good movies for free.





I have received the love of the audience, I have received applause, I have been inspired by that. I have flown the flag of Bangladesh in big international film festivals; this achievement has taken me to a different height. Of course, I am also grateful to Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray. I am grateful to my film family."She adds, "I've talked to one or two directors during this time of corona. I considered the story of the two. One of them is going to work on a movie soon. If everything goes well, I hope to return to the cinema."

