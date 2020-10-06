Salwa is all set to take movie industry



NishatNawarSalwa was an emerging model, whose life changed after becoming the first runner up of 'Miss World Bangladesh 2018.'It was a long journey. Recalling those memories, Salwa said, "Participating in that competition was one of my great achievements. I learned so much during our two-month grooming and training, which included sessions on ramp walk, acting, dancing, singing etc. Eventually, Salwa started to get offers to act in cinemas. The first movie Salwa signed for was 'ShopneDekhaRajkonna,' directed by national film award winning director MostafizurRahmanManik.







Small screen actor AK Azad Ador will be seen alongside Salwa in the film. AK Azad is the champion of Handsome the Ultimate Man's second season. The release of the film has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, Salwa is keeping busy and singed up another film before the lockdown. Directed by legendary actor KoboriSarwar, the film is called, 'EiTumiSheiTumi.'





Shooting for the film began before the pandemic for a day. On September 23, shooting resumed for the film. Salwa is very excited about the film. The shooting of the film finished within a week. She said, "I never thought I would be able to work with Kobori ma'am. This is one of the great milestones in both my life and career. I am very grateful to her." RiyadRayhan is her co-star in the movie.







Meanwhile, from October 1, Salwa got busy with another film, 'Birotto,' directed by Syed Islam Rana. Talking about her busy schedule, Salwa said, "I am a little concerned about filming two movies back to back. Jumping from one character to another is very challenging. As a newcomer I am afraid. However, I am getting enormous support from everybody, which gives me hope and confidence."So far Salwa has appeared on several TVCS and music videos. "I want to be a successful actor. And that's my goal. In five years, I want to see myself as a happy and successful person."







Leave Your Comments