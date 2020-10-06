Aliraj in BTV drama 'Pichutan' after three decades



After a long three decades, two-time National Film Award winner Aliraj is going to act in a drama on Bangladesh Television. He started his career through acting on Bangladesh Television under the name W Anwar.







Aliraj, the son of Sirajganj, came to Dhaka after completing his studies there. Aliraj acted in several dramas including 'Nayak', 'Rumjhum' and 'Octopus'. However, by playing the role of Mahmud in the drama 'DhakayThaki' directed by BarkatUllah, Aliraj i.e. W Anwar caused a stir in the whole country at that time. TaranaHalim was opposite him in this drama.







Legendary lyricist Mohammad RafiqUzzaman played the role of union leader in this drama. He was the one who suggested Aliraj to act in a movie. Aliraj took up the offer because first he got the opportunity to act in the movie 'Sat Bhai' under the direction of Nayak Raj Razzak.







Later, Aliraj did not act in any other drama on BTV. After three decades, Aliraj is going to act in the series 'Pichutan' on BTV from tomorrow. After 36 years, he is going to shoot inside BTV. He will act in this series under the direction of ZahidHasan. The drama is composed by ZakirHossainUjjwal. Aliraj said, "Honestly, my feelings at the moment cannot be expressed in words. After so many years I am going to BTV. It feels like I'm going back to my own home, to my own people. I can't explain how this feeling is.





I am getting emotional every moment. Today I am reminded of the days left behind by BTV. I remember many people leaving. I remember the words of the hero Raj RazzakBhai. He is the one who shaped my later life. I am satisfied with my life. I wish everyone to pray for the best for my family."Aliraj won the National Film Award for his performance in multiple films.

