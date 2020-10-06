Actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay tests positive for coronavirus









Veteran Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke winner Soumitra Chattopadhyay tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports India Today.





The octogenarian actor has been admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata.





He had been unwell for the past few days, following which a Covid-19 test was advised by a doctor. His Covid-positive reports came Tuesday morning, his family members confirmed.





Soumitra Chattopadhyay, a celebrated Bengali actor, is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.





Soumitra immortalised the titular role of Feluda in Ray's films. Apart from that, Soumitra was a part of several other works of Ray, including Apu'r Sangshar or The World Of Apu. Some of Chatterjee's best works include Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi, Saat Pake Bandha, and more.





The news of Soumitra’s testing positive has raised concerns within 'Tolly para' as it is fondly referred to as. Several of Soumitra's colleagues have wished for his speedy recovery.





A few days ago, Soumitra Chattopadhyay resumed his shoot with actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay's Bengali film 'Abhijaan'. In the film, Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the role of young Soumitra and Soumitra himself plays his older self.

