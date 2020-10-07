Ryan's 'Free Guy' considers alternate release dates



Ryan Reynolds released a hilarious teaser trailer for 'Free Guy' on Twitter. Ryan Reynolds along with the casts of the movie stars Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and director Shawn Levy announced multiple release dates for the movies due to delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic on a Zoom call, reported by Collider. The trailer opens with scenes from the movie, overlapping this statement: "In a year of uncertainty and chaos, one thing is for certain: Free Guy arrives in theaters December 11."







The footage then cuts to Reynolds saying, "There's a but!" He is then joined by fellow cast members and director Shawn Levy to pitch alternate release dates in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. These range from standard holidays including Christmas and Valentine's Day, to Reynolds throwing out the obscure "Pinecone Appreciation Day." The Covid-19 pandemic has led to several films either pushing their release dates as far as next year or skipping theaters entirely for a premium video-on-demand release.







