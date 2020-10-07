Chris Cornell earns No 1 spot on Billboard



Soundgarden's vocalist Chris Cornell has earned No 1 single as a solo artist posthumously with his cover of Guns N' Roses' "Patience." The song is currently ruling at top position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart, reported by Loudwire. Taken from his 2016 recording sessions, the cover was released July 20 of this year, which would have been the late singer's 56th birthday.







Now, it resides at the top of the rock songs chart, which Billboard notes is his first No. 1 song as a solo artist. Cornell had a handful of No. 1's with Soundgarden ("Black Hole Sun," "Blow Up the Outside World," "Burden In My Hand," "Live to Rise" "Been Away Too Long" and "By Crooked Steps") and Audioslave ("Like a Stone" and "Be Yourself"), but prior to now, the closest he'd gotten as a solo artist was as a featured vocalist on Zac Brown Band's "Heavy Is the Head" in 2015.







Leave Your Comments