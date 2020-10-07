Kabir Suman to sing for Rashid's 'Pritilata'



Prominent song writer and singer Kabir Suman will be singing the timeless song 'Ekbar Biday De Maa Ghure Ashi' for Rashid Palash directed 'Pritilata'.The original version of the track was written and composed by folk artiste Pitambar Das and was sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. This song will be presented in a new way by Kabir Suman through this film.







In 2016, for the first time, a movie based on the biography of the heroine Pritilata Waddedar was announced. At a press conference held at the Sonargaon Hotel in the capital in late September of that year, journalists were told that celebrities like Selina Hossain, Bibi Russell and Matia Banu Shuku would be associated with the film. It is said that the fiction writer Selina Hossain will act as the manuscript advisor of the film. Bibi Russell will be in costume designing.The film featuring Pori Moni as the iconic revolutionary martyr Pritilata Waddedar has been scripted by noted lyricist Golam Rabbani.

