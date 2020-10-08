Drama '420' returns on TV





Popular serial drama '420' directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is one of the most popular serial dramas starring Mosharraf Karim. This popular serial drama has started re-broadcasting for the viewers. The mega series has been airing on Channel-I since October 5. The drama depicts the rise and fall of some Bangladeshi politicians on a small scale. Its two main characters are played by Mosharraf Karim and Lutfar Rahman George. The story of the drama '420' shows two brothers who used to steal in the village. At different times they also went to jail. At one point they stole money from the mosque and moved to Dhaka. They came to the capital and accidentally got involved in politics. Their destiny also changes. The end result also changes their destiny. The series has been hugely popular since its release in 2012. Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Sohail Khan, Marjuk Rasel and others have also acted in the drama. The drama '420' will be aired on Channel-I every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm.





