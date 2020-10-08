BSA to reopen its theatre venues on October 23



After seven months of closure due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) is set to reopen its theatre halls (National Theatre Hall, Experimental Theatre Hall and Studio Theatre Hall) from October 23 with one-third seating capacity and following a set of health directives.





To compensate for the huge financial loss that the theatre industry is facing due to the pandemic shutdown, BSA also decided that it will make the venues available to theatre troupes free of cost. Primarily, the halls will remain open only on Fridays and Saturdays.





A meeting was recently held between Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation at the academy regarding reopening theatre venues, where the decision of reopening was finalized. Presided over by BSA director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, the meeting was also joined by Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation's secretary-general Kamal Bayazid and other members of the federation.





Regarding the meeting, BSA director-general Liaquat Ali Lucky said - "Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will reopen three of its venues on October 23 and welcome the theatre enthusiasts again, finally after a long time. We are going to issue health guidelines for the theatre troupes who will perform shows in front of one-third of a venue's capacity, and we would be rearranging the seating capacity following that procedure. Our venues would be free of costs, as per the directives came the Ministry of Cultural Affairs."

