Sabbir Nasir's new song 'Tumi dom-e dom'



Sabbir Nasir when you hear the name, the tunes of songs such as 'Horsho', 'Fagun ashchhe', 'Jol jochhona,' 'Amare diya dilam tomare', 'Mrito jonaki' and 'Poka instantly ring through the ears. These songs have gained significant popularity within a very short period of time.





Recently, the singer lent his voice for a new song titled 'Tumi dom-e dom' under Bishal's lyrics. Omar Farook Bishal has also tuned the song. The shooting of the music video of the song took place at different beautiful locations in Bandarban. Directed by Shahriar Polok, models Ivan and Bonni will be seen with Sabbir in the music video. The song has also been released on the YouTube channel of Sabbir Nasir recently.





Talking about the song, Sabbir said, "The lyrics of the song are very nice. Bishal has written the song with utmost care. Earlier, I got huge response for the Bishal-written song 'Amare diya dilam tomare'. I hope this song will also be accepted by the audience."

