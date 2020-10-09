

Rezwan Shahriar Sumit's debut feature 'The Salt in our Waters' (Nonajoler Kabbo) is representing Bangladesh at the 64th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival. The film will be streaming across the UK region between 13 Oct - 17 Oct. It is playing alongside films such as Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Soairse Ronan, and Chloe Zhao's Nomadland which won the Golden Lion in Venice last month Sumit's film shines a unique light on the coastal fishermen of Bangladesh who are living lives in the midst of a primal, elemental conflict against climate change. The film stars Bangladesh's leading character actors Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud, Titas Zia and Tasnova Tamanna. Renowned singer Arnob composed music for it. The film also features stunning visuals shot by Spirt Award-nominated DP Chananun Chotrungroj.

