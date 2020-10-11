Monica Barbaro Joins Arnold in untitled series



'Top Gun: Maverick' actor Monica Barbaro has been cast as the co-lead alongside Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger in the yet-to-be-titled series from Skydance Television. According to Deadline, the hour-long series is billed as a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the centre of the story. Nick Santora, best known for action drama show 'Scorpion', is developing and executive producing the series as part of his overall deal with Skydance.





Barbaro was approached for the project after her role in 'Maverick' in which she plays Phoenix, the sole female fighter pilot in the squad. Skydance is co-producing the upcoming 'Top Gun' sequel with Paramount Pictures. Schwarzenegger and Skydance too share a longstanding relationship, thanks to 'Terminator' films 'Genisys' (2015) and 'Dark Fate' (2019), in which he reprised his iconic role of the android T-800 in the latest sequels of the popular sci-fi franchise.





