'Aynabaji' ranked world's second highest rated film



The transcription site Amberscript.com has analyzed the films made in 130 countries around the world and using their IMDb scores, worked out which have been the most highly rated in each.





Bangladesh's 'Mirror Game' or 'Aynabaji' (2016) took second place jointly with Kosovo's 'Zana' (2019), both scoring 9.1, reports The National. The US comes out on top, with 1994's 'The Shawshank Redemption', which scored a near-perfect 9.2 out of 10 on the film authority site.





The UK and Sri Lanka follow with 'The Dark Knight' (2008) and 'Aloko Udapadi' (2017), respectively, with a score of 9. Countries were worked out using IMDb's search option, which enables users to filter film titles by country to see a list of all films produced, filmed or credited in that location.

Regionally, a number of films have been listed in the round-up of 130 countries.

Leave Your Comments