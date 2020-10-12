DUJA gets new committee



Mehedi Hasan of Daily Kalerkantho and Sazzadul Kabir of Banglanews24.com were elected as the new President and General Secretary of Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) for the next one year.The election was held at its office at Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka university (DU) on Sunday.









Other office bearers are- Vice President: Ashiq Abdullah Apu of The Daily Star; Joint Secretary: Abdullah Al Jobair of Daily Sangbad; Office Secretary: Ismail Sohel of Daily Nayadiganta; Treasurer: Abu Sayed Isiam of Daily Ajkaler Khobor; and Executive Members: Mamun Tushar of Daily Alokito Bangladesh, Mehedi Hasan Bellal of Daily Amader Somoy and Mazharul Islam Robin of Daily Samakal.





The committee was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Borhanul Haque Shamrat on Sunday at DUJA's office of Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) on the campus. Outgoing DUJA president Rayhanul Islam Abir and general secretary HM Imran were present on the occasion along with two election commissioner Riadul Karim and Mahbub Rony.





