Pitt sued by woman in probable cat fishing case



Brad Pitt has landed in another legal trouble. The actor is already tackling the custody battle of his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The handsome hunk has now been sued for USD 100,000 by a Texas woman.







Kelli Christina says Brad got in contact with her two years ago about raising money for some charity events and their 'relationship got personal' too. She says they even discussed getting married. The entire episode appears to be a case of cat fishing. In his reply to the court, Brad has denied ever being in contact with Kelli. He says he never asked her for payments, nor did he authorize anyone to do so on his behalf.





Leave Your Comments