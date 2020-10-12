Actress Peya expecting baby



Popular model and actress Jannatul Ferdoush Peya is expecting baby. She is expecting to be mother of a baby in February, 2021. As a result, she will become mother for the first time. Peya shared the news with uploading photos of her baby bump o the Facebook account on the night of October 8. Peya shared, "It is really a delightful matter.







A valuable member is coming in our family in the coming February. Now we are waiting for the baby's coming."In 2014, Peya tied the nuptial knot with FaruqHasan Samir, who was also her longtime friend and boyfriend.In 2007, Peya won the crown of Miss Bangladesh and then started her career in showbiz. Later, she became regular in modeling.





