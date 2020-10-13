Golam Murshed appointed MD of Walton Hi-Tech



Engineer Golam Murshed has been appointed Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited recently. Earlier, Golam Murshed was Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the company, said a press release.







Golam Murshed, a mechanical engineering graduate from the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), joined Walton in 2010 as an assistant engineer. For his abundant talent and hard work, he was given the charge of the company's refrigerator manufacturing operation and later promoted to CEO of its Refrigerator Division.



He is a member of the Bangladesh Refrigerator Manufacturers and Exporters Association.Expressing his gratitude to Walton Board of Directors, Golam Murshed said his main task will be the market expansion in global arena. "Walton is the most popular electronics brand in Bangladesh. With the trust and love of the people of the country, Walton has secured the top position in domestic market", he said.





