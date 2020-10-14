Sharlin's new chapter in life



Model and actress Sharlin Farzana has not been seen on screen for more than a year. Meanwhile, her movie 'UnoponchashBatash' was supposed to be released but it was delayed. During this time, the popular actress kept herself completely hidden. But this time it became known, the reason for her hiding.





Everyone's favorite face is secretly got married. It is learned that in September 2019, Sharlin got engaged to EhsanulHaque, a prominent businessman, engineer and IT expert, at her home in Banani. Not only that, on November 23 of that year, with the consent of the two families, had they tied the knot at a restaurant in Gulshan.







When contacted by SharlinFarzana about this, she told the media, "To be honest, I am very happy. Everything actually happened suddenly. However, members of our two families and relatives were present. Although we had planned to do everything by organizing a big event, it was not done then considering the release of the movie. After that I didn't think of anything like that because of Corona. However, we have a plan to organize a big get-together with our near and dear ones next January."





Speaking about returning to acting, Sharlin said, "I really wanted to spend this time on my own, which is why I turned down many job offers. However, I will return to work after next January, if God wills."

