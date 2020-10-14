Kim donates USD 1 million to Armenia Fund





Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has pledged USD 1 million to the Armenia Fund, amid the ongoing conflict in the country. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, whose late father Robert Kardashian was of Armenian descent, shared the news in an Instagram video on Saturday. "I'm so honored to be part of today's global effort to support the @armeniafund. I've been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance," she said. "I will be donating 1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just 1, every bit helps," she added.





