Mimo, Neha's debut song 'Ontoheen Chaoa'



'Ontoheen Chaoa' (The Eternal Desire), a pleasant love song written and tuned by the singer Shakib Khan Mimo himself, was released on 11 Oct 2020 by the most popular Bangladeshi record label- G Series and Agniveena.





Shakib Khan Mimo and Neha Karim in London recorded the song in 2013. The song conveys the eternal desire of lovers and it is flourished with the recipe of its poesy and impressively melodious tune. In London, 2014 Asif Islam of Redmark filmed the entire music video. The prominent music director Partha Majumder had organised the music for the song, which has already been well applauded. Shakib Khan Mimo has articulated heartfelt thank to everyone, especially to Neha-- who supported him through his long musical voyage. He had a successful musical career recently with famous band Maqsood O' dHAKA as guitarist and backing vocalist. The singer made an appeal to the music lovers to promote eloquent and good music. "The listener's stimulus is must to backing my music," says the singer.





Neha is also hopeful for the positive responses for this and upcoming songs. Three more songs will have released similarly very soon in the album called 'Bhalobasharshopno' from G Series. The music video is available on YouTube; it can be found in the QR Code or link: https://youtu.be/2F46gpOq8ws.

