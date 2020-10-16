Soumitra puts on ventilation

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on non-invasive ventilation as his physical condition deteriorated on Monday night. The 85-year old actor was unconscious at the time with fever and breathing complications. Physicians said, they would run electrocardiogram and echocardiogram tests on the actor.





IANS reports, Chatterjee, who had tested Coronavirus positive on October 5, was suffering from several co morbidities. He was immediately shifted to an ICU for close monitoring. A day after his Covid-19 test gave positive report; he was admitted to the hospital but in a stable condition. He had attended the shoot floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was on October 7. It was learnt that the actor had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problems.





Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days. The actor has been suffering from prostate cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure among other sicknesses.



Leave Your Comments