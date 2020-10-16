Tisha, Shawon's Puja special 'Rang'



Television channels arrange various programs for Eid, Puja, or any other festival. Drama occupies a special place on this list. The biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus is going to start in a few days. Popular actors Nusrat Imroz Tisha and Syed Zaman







Shawon have acted in a new solo play on the occasion of Pooja. The name of the play is 'Rang'. It is directed by young female playwright RN Rumpa.

Tisha said it is always good to work on festival-centric dramas. This time I have played an important role in the play called 'Rang' of Puja. Besides, I have acted in a few more puja dramas. I hope the audience will see me in the play of worship as a new brother.





Syed Zaman Shawon said, 'It always feels good to act in a story-driven drama. So is this drama. Hopefully, it will be a good drama.





Nusrat Imroz Tisha and Syed Zaman Shawon are also playing different roles in the play 'Rang'. Shelly Ahsan, SM Ashraful Alam, Jayita, Nirab Khan, Sarafat Prattay, and many others Producer Rumpa said that the drama 'Rang' will be aired on a satellite TV channel in the coming puja.

