Nisho, Mehzabin in Shihab's movie 'Jaya'



Afran Nisho and Mehzabin Chowdhury are two of the most popular actors of the time. TV dramas or YouTube; Nisho and Mehzabin's drama in both mediums means extra interest for the audience. Their fans spend their days counting the days when their new drama will come.





That Nisho and Mehzabin will be seen on the big screen this time. Two busy actors Afran Nisho and Mehzabin Chowdhury will be seen in the movie 'Jaya' directed by Shihab Shaheen. 'Jaya' is the story of a young woman's family life. The 90-minute film is being made for the OTT platform. Besides directing, the story is written by Shihab Shaheen himself.





In this context, Mehzabin Chowdhury said, work has not been done in web film before. After hearing the story, I agreed to do the job. Apart from that the web film is released on the OTT platform, which people all over the world can watch. This type of film is made with special care. The works try to maintain international standards.

Leave Your Comments