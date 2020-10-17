Champa's two new songs 'Prem-er Alo', 'Smritir Janala'



Two big platforms brought Champa Banik into limelight as a professional singer. These were: Close Up 1 - 'Tomakey Kunjchhe Bangladesh' and 'Serakontho'. These two platforms helped her to come into present position. But Champa has no rush for getting stardom. She wants to continue rendering song forever. She presented some good songs for the music-lovers. Recently she has finished recording of two new songs, which lyrics were written by lyricist Jamal Hossain.





These two songs are: 'Prem-er Alo' and 'Smritir Janala'. Rezwan Sheikh composed music of the song Prem-er Alo, which recording was done on October 10. Earlier, Champa rendered a song titled Bondhu tumi adho ghume theko, which lyric was also written by Jamal Hossain. While talking about lending her voice for two new songs Champa Banik said, "Respected Jamal Bhai written first song was really nice. Though the song yet not released.







Lyrics and music compositions of these two songs are nice in a word. I am grateful to Jamal Bhai, Rezwan Sheikh and Muhin for gaving me the opportunity to render these songs. I have liked these two songs and also optimistic about these. Listeners will find me in new way in these two songs."Meanwhile, Champa also said that on the occasion of coming Durga Puja, Champa Banik rendered a song titled 'Anjoli tobo chorone', which lyric was written by Adhora Jahan and music was composed by KD Ujjal.



