Bangladeshi short film 'Lottery' won award in 'CICFF'



Young filmmaker KM Kanak's debut short film 'Lottery' has won the 'Outstanding Achievement Award' at the 'Calcutta International Cult Film Festival'.It has previously been nominated for screenings at the First-Time Filmmaker Sessions by Lift-Off Global Network- a UK-based international organization and Filmora Music and Online Film Festival.'Lottery' is based on the story of how a lottery ticket affects the friendship of two friends and brings a new turn in their lives.





It introduced a wide variety of raw faces from the theatre, which includes Iqbal Hossain, Redwan Chowdhury Shanto, Enayet Hossain Samir, Samia Akhter Brishti, Raihan Ishtiaq Sonnet, Pavel Gomes, Sauvik, Miraj Bullet and many more.The film is produced by Niamul Mukta and made under the banner of his film production house 'Chilekotha Films'.







Director KM Kanak says, 'I had one of the best experiences of my life while working on this film'. He seems to be enjoying the success of his debut short film at festivals around the world.KM Kanak has been working with national award-winning and critically acclaimed filmmaker Redoan Rony as the chief assistant director for a long time. He was also involved as the chief assistant director in the film 'Kathbirali', which was released in theaters last year.

