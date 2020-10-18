Audi Q7 launched in Bangladesh

Top Audi Bangladesh officials pose for a photo while unveiling the new Q7 SUV in the capital recently.



The Audi Q7 will be available in Bangladesh at Tk1.58 crore, from Audi Bangladesh - Progress Motors Imports Limited, the authorized representative of the Audi brand in Bangladesh Audi Bangladesh, through its authorized distributor Progress Motors Imports Ltd, recently launched the new Q7 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the country.





German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz, Managing Director of Audi Bangladesh Saad Nusrat Khan and Marketing Manager Sheetal Taslim were present on the virtual launching program, said a press release. This large SUV turns technology into motion and features the new design of the Q family.





The Audi Q7 got an all-round update - both visually and technically. It is bigger, better and loaded with numerous new technology and features. While redesigning the Q7, the designers brought in cues from the flagship model A8 L and Q8. In addition to its superior class leading spaciousness, the new Q7 is more dynamic, cutting edge while providing high levels of comfort.





The newly designed octagon-shaped Single frame grill gives it a powerful, robust, and very progressive look. It comes with a three-litre V6 turbo charged engine with MHEV (Mild hybrid technology).It produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The Audi Q7 is coupled with an eight-speed tiptronic and the permanent all wheel drive Quattro transmission. The Audi Q7 has two large touchscreens that provide haptic and acoustic feedback which are fully customizable.





The available matrix LED lights both front and rear offer high level of clarity, sharpness increasing visibility and road safety. It also has four-zone automatic air conditioning with rear touch screen control. The Audi Q7 comes standard with a power door closer which is ever so convenient and comfortable.



The available adaptive air suspension has six configurable ride preference including off road mode for going through various different terrains in Bangladesh.The standard features also include contour ambient lighting package, Bose 3D Advanced Sound System, 20" alloy, dark tinted glass, panoramic glass sun roof and comfort key. All vehicles will come with an unlimited mileage warranty of two years, available up to five years.Audi Service will provide sales located also in the capital's Tejgaon area.







Leave Your Comments