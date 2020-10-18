Deepika resumes shooting



Last few weeks haven't been easy for Deepika Padukone, who found herself amid controversy when her name came up in the NCB probe. The probe was in order to interrogate the possible drug involvement in Bollywood. If the latest report is to go by, Deepika has finally resumed work and is back on the sets of her ShakunBatra directorial in Goa.A quick recap, Deepika flew down to Goa last month to begin shooting for the film that also stars AnanyaPanday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.







Later her name popped up in the NCB probe, and the agency summoned her. Padukone came back to the bay, and her interrogation was done.Now as we speak, DeepikaPadukone is in Goa resuming work on the film. As per Mid-Day, the actor flew down back to Goa almost two weeks ago. She didn't resume work quickly but, ShakunBatra let her ease down and get into the process for the first 10 days. A source also revealed how she did a light-hearted scene recently.

Leave Your Comments