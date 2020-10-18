'The Batman' team continues to shoot in UK



Despite the city being subject to increased COVID-19 restrictions, the cameras are continuing to roll on Warner Bros' 'The Batman' in Liverpool, England. According to Deadline, the UK government put in in place its tiered lockdown system on Monday and Liverpool is a Tier 3 city, i.e. subject to the most stringent rules due to its high rate of positive cases.







The provisions stop households from socializing and also close many leisure venues. The local authorities, however, have confirmed that film production is still allowed. And the local authorities are working with the studio to make sure strict COVID-19 measures are being adhered to, according to a report in Sky News today. As reported by Deadline, a spokesman for the Liverpool City Council told Sky News, "The new restrictions in Liverpool will not impact on filming in the city.





