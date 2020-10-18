Bongo adds download feature for offline viewing



Bongo, the largest streaming platform in Bangladesh, has officially launched the download feature for its Android and iOS app users, enabling them to watch Bongo at all times without the shackles of slow or no internet. "You asked for it and we delivered! Enjoy watching offline! We are working relentlessly to bring exciting new features for your convenience all the time.







Downloads are now available, enabling you to save content for viewing later when you are away from an internet connection. No internet? No problem," said FayazTaher, chief operating officer at Bongo. The download feature is available on both WiFi and cellular connections. Users can disable cellular downloading in settings, if they want to avoid cellular data usage, read a press release. "





We are very excited to announce the download option for Bongo, allowing our users to download over 1,000 titles for offline viewing, adding compelling value to our subscription service and finally delivering on a highly requested feature by our valuable users," said Joon Park, chief marketing officer at Bongo.





A download icon will appear at the bottom of the screen while watching content on Bongo, for users meeting prerequisites like sign-in and subscription pack purchases. Viewers need to follow the subsequent steps like selecting the resolution and clicking on the download icon to complete the download process.Users will be able to access the downloaded content from the "My Downloads" tab and will have up to 30 days to watch the downloaded content.

Leave Your Comments