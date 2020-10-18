Iresh to play villain in Iftekhar's 'Mukhosh'



A movie called 'Mukhosh' is going to be made with government grant starring Pori Moni and Roshan opposite each other. IftekharShuvo is in the director's seat for this title. The director said that the artistes of the film have been almost finalized.He told the media on Friday (October 16) that popular actor IreshZaker is going to play a negative role in his movie 'Mukhosh'. Earlier, the actor was praised for his negative roles in 'ChhuyeDile Mon' and 'Debi'.





IftekharShuvo also said that actor Faruk Ahmed has signed a contract for an important role in his movie.IreshZaker will be seen in the film as Shah Nawaz, an influential producer. And Faruk Ahmed will be seen in the role of a director.However, the director informed that another special surprise is waiting in the list of artists of the movie 'Mukhosh' which will be announced on the first day of shooting or on the day of Muhrat.





Iftekhar said, "Shooting of 'Mukhosh' movie will start next December or January. Shooting will be done at different places in Sylhet-Savar and Dhaka." Pori Moni and Roshan have already been finalized as the lead artistes for the movie 'Mukhosh'.IftekharShuvo will direct and produce the government-sponsored film 'Mukhosh' for the 2019-20 financial years. The film is based on his novel 'Mukhosh'.

Leave Your Comments