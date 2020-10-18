First same-sex pair revealed as Strictly begins





Nicola Adams has made Strictly Come Dancing history by becoming the first celebrity to perform in a same-sex pairing after being partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones.





The Olympic gold medallist and former boxer joined 11 other celebrity contestants for the launch of Strictly.





Ms Adams and Ms Jones took to the stage together for the first time to perform in a group routine.





The pandemic has meant the popular dancing show has a new look this year.





Each couple has formed a bubble to limit contact with other people, and in the studio celebrities and their partners performed in front of a socially distanced audience.





Speaking of the show's historic pairing, Ms Jones said: "I think the beauty of this partnership is it's never been done before on Strictly so basically we are free to do what we want, there's no real rules."





The decision to include a same-sex couple in the competition follows a one-off routine from last year's series that saw two male professionals dance together.





Last month, the BBC defended the decision to have a same-sex pairing following complaints from some viewers.





The corporation said the show was "inclusive" and that it was "happy to facilitate" Ms Adams' request to dance with a woman.





YouTube star HRVY, real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, tested positive for coronavirus 10 days before the launch show was due to be filmed.





He isolated with his family in the run up to the show and has been coupled with Janette Manrara.





This year sees the return of Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who had to bow out of last year's series before it even began after injuring his foot. He will dance with Karen Hauer.

