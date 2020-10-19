IBBL achieves two VISA awards



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved the 'Excellence in Product Innovation' and 'Excellence in Prepaid Card Business' awards conferred by VISA, a global payment service provider. These two awards are given in recognition of instant virtual VISA card generation and maximum transactions through this card through Cellfin App of IBBL, said a press release on Sunday. VISA awarded IBBL on the basis of business performance from July 2019 to June 2020 among its partner organizations. The award was announced at the 'VISA Leadership Concave' held on October 15, 2020 in the digital platform.

