Productivity to be 5.6pc by 2031



By 2031, productivity in all sectors of Bangladesh will be increased from the current 3.8 percent to 5.6 percent and therefore, in order to increase sector-wise productivity, the needs of different sectors will be determined through the medium of experts and action plans will be implemented as per demand.The decision was taken on Sunday at the 15th meeting of the National Productivity Council (NPC), said a press release. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the meeting held on online platform Zoom. State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present at the meeting as vice-chairman.





At the meeting, it was decided to publish the manuscript with the aim of including 'Productivity Concepts and Modernization' in the ninth-tenth grade self-employment and business enterprise textbook.In addition, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) was requested to expedite the Labor Force Survey to determine the level of productivity in the agriculture, services and industrial sectors in addition to the ongoing activities of the NPO.





At the meeting, it was decided to broadcast a program on 'Strategy for Productivity Development' on Bangladesh Television with the aim of further strengthening the productivity movement. In his speech, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun laid emphasis on increasing productivity in all sectors including agriculture and industry to realize Bangabandhu's dream of building a golden Bengal.





He said the Ministry of Industries is working to increase productivity to 5.6 percent at the national level by 2030 to implement the development goals announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the current context of globalization, increasing productivity is an inevitable demand of the time, he remarked. Kamal Mojumder said more attention should be paid to workers to increase productivity. "We need to ensure technical education and training for them. They need to improve their working environment," he added.

Leave Your Comments