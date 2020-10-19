Ananya all set to collaborate with sketchers



Ananya Panday has been gaining a lot of popularity with each day, the 'Khaali Peeli' star leaving no stone unturned. She is now the millennial fashion icon for many of her followers. She never fails to disappoint her fans with her style statement as she shares the pictures of herself on Instagram. She looks gorgeous in the neon ensemble, the actress is wearing a jacket, tube top, and joggers paired with a colorful pair of Sketchers.







The actress has a dramatic orange make-up on and styled her hair in a bow bun up-do. She captioned the picture 'Behind the scenes for Sketchers India so excited to be part of the fam.' 'Khaali Peeli', a masala film directed by Maqbool Khan and jointly produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The films also star Ishaan Khatter with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Leave Your Comments