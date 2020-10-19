Swift, Cooper guitars to be auctioned



Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to raise funds for everyday workers in the industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Swift's signed black Gibson acoustic guitar that she played for the live debut performance of her new song "betty" in September, comes along with nine of the singer's custom picks in a lot that could fetch $25,000 to $40,000, Christie's auction house said on Thursday.





The electric guitar Cooper played as washed-up country singer Jackson Maine in his 2018 film "A Star is Born" is also up for sale, with an estimate of $2,000 to $4,000. The auction, starting on Thursday and running until Oct 29, will benefit the Academy of Country Music's Lifting Lives Covid-19 Response Fund, which was created to support people behind the scenes in the country music industry centered around Nashville.







