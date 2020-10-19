Sraboni with 3 new songs



Sraboni Sayantany started her journey in the country's music world through 'Channel-I Shera Kontho' in 2017. After that she got popularity by singing one song after another. Sraboni is going to appear with three new songs in this series.





The titles of the songs are 'O Durga Ma', 'Okaran Biroho' and 'Bhool Thikana'. The songs will be released on HM Voice's YouTube channel.Sraboni has already confirmed to the media that the shooting of the music video for the three songs has been completed. She can also be seen as a model in these.





Sraboni said, "The recording of the songs ended long ago. Recently the video production was completed. Only one song will be released in the Durga Puja. The name is 'O Durga Ma'. I am quite optimistic about this song. I believe this song will touch everyone's heart in this year's festival."





Notable songs sung by Sraboni Sayantany include Boishakh Elore, Sona Bondhu, Chandero Alo, Phuler Buke, Bachelor Female Version-2, Sagorer Jol Paharer Shur, Bondhu Boro Beiman, Mon Debona, Cholo Abaro etc.Sraboni is currently working on some more original songs. She also said that they will be released soon.

