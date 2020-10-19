Joy, Achol in Montazur's new movie 'Rabeya Begum'



One of the two film actors of the present time Joy Chowdhury and Achol Ankhi. These two stars are working together this time. They are teaming up in a new movie.Montazur Rahman Akbar will direct the film. The name of the movie is 'Rabeya Begum'.







The shooting of the film will start from the 18th of this month. Both Joy Chowdhury and Achal have already signed a contract to act in the film, a source close to the film said. On the other hand, recording of two songs with lyrics by NI Bulbul and melody by Amit Chatterjee has been completed. Singer Champa Banik has given the voice in this.





Joy and Achal acted in a movie called 'Ajab Prem' directed by Wazed Ali Sumon. The film was well received by the audience at that time. It may be mentioned that Montazur Rahman Akbar first directed the film 'Takar Pahar'. His notable movies include Prem Diwana, Khalnayak, Shant Kano Mastan and many more.

