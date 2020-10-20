Gazi Mazharul Anwar's five new songs released



Famous lyricist of the subcontinent Gazi Mazharul Anwar's five new songs were released in a virtual press conference from the Facebook page of audio video production company, Gaan-er Dali recently.







Respected musicians who have sung five songs took part in the virtual press conference online. They were: Dithi Anwar, Dilshad Nahar Kona, Nancy, Imran and Monir Khan. National Film Award winning musician, composer, music director Kumar Bishwajit also took part online as the guest of honor.





Monir Khan, Dithi Anwar, Kona, Nancy and Imran rendered five new songs written by Gazi Mazharul Anwar. Ahmed Kislu composed the music for Monir Khan, Dithi and Nancy. Emon Saha composed the melody for Kona. Shafiq Tuhin composed the melody of Imran's song. While talking about these five songs Gazi Mazharul Anwar said, "The songs have been accepted by the concerned institutions as they are acceptable to everyone.







Everyone who has composed the melodies of the songs has tried to make the songs fit with the contemporary by giving importance to the thoughts of the time. Hopefully, every song will touch the hearts of the listeners." The titles of songs by various artists written by Gazi Mazharul Anwar are Monir Khan's Shatabdi dhorey ek nojore, Dithi's Krishna Kanaiya, Kona's Byasto Shohor, Nancy's Aamar ektaito mondo swobhab and Imran's Ami Amake niye korechhi ei anko.

