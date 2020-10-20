Cineplex to reopen with 'Unoponchash Batash'



The doors of most theaters in the country are still locked this week due to lack of new and quality films, despite getting government permission on October 16. More disappointing news is that the country's largest and most popular multiplex Star Cineplex said that their halls will not be opened before October 23. One day later, on Saturday (October 17) evening, producer Masud Hasan Ujjal shared two good news together.





Overcoming all doubts, this time he is releasing the first movie 'Unoponchash Batash'. And with that, Star Cineplex is going to make a good start to the 'New Normal' chapter. Masud Hasan Ujjal said, "I postponed the release of the film on March 13 in the hope of a healthy and normal world. In the meantime, 7 months have passed since the home quarantine! I think it's important to keep our mental health well right now. With that in mind, I organized the release of the film in all branches of Star Cineplex."





Sharlin Farzana and Imtiaz Barshan have played the lead roles in 'Unoponchash Batash'. Sharlin Farzana said, "I am getting out of the long wait to see the film on the big screen. This is a great happiness for now. But there is also fear! After the release a new wait will start, waiting for comments from viewers-critics to role in. Still, a polite request to everyone, come and see the film."



