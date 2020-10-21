VC Dr Emran Kabir leads Cumilla University to another height



Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is currently focusing to develop the educational sector from the core and for this reason, major infrastructural change is on the way to primary educational sector. Public universities are also getting major development projects to uplift their quality. In this race, Comilla University is on a comfortable position as VC Dr Emran Kabir is working to increase the educational standard of this university.







After joining as the Vice-Chancellor of Comilla University on 2018, Dr Emran Kabir brought a massive change in the executive committee and office policies in the university. To reduce session jams in ongoing batches, he almost re-structured the semester process and tried to imply that thus, Comilla Univeristy became an example for many public universities.





Sources for the university said VC Dr Emran Kabir took many steps to reduce internal issues of the campus. He contacted with Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal back then and got projects worth 1655.50 crore taka to elevate the standard of the university. On the other hand, students of Comilla University didn't get any convocation for 12 years from the establishment of the institution. To solve the problem, VC Dr Emran met with President and Chancellor Abdul Hamid and requested him to grand the permission to arrange the convocation of Comilla University. After that, students of the university got their first convocation on 27th January. On the convocation, more than 5,000 students got their certificates from the president. Many of the students later thanked VC Dr Emran Kabir to arrange this once in a lifetime opportunity.







Currently Dr Emran Kabir is working to regularize MPhil and PHD ordinance in order to smoothen higher studies option for students. In addition, he is working on establishing IQAC process to arrange proper training for university officials. To reduce session jam, he already ordered Central Exam Controller Nurul Karim Chowdhury to look into the matter personally. He is also encouraging teachers to maintain exam timeframes. Already most of the academic issues in the university have been mitigated due to his tactful steps. Comilla University will improve massively under his watchful eyes- hope officials and students of the institution.







--- Johirul Hoque Rasel, Cumilla

