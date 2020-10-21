Hrithik Roshan turns game character





Hrithik Roshan, who has rightfully established himself as an action hero in Bollywood, now has a game character named Jai modeled on him. The actor unveiled the teaser of the game, titled 'Garena Free Fire', in which he can be seen firing his gun in an animated avatar. Sharing the teaser, the War actor wrote, "Super stoked to present to you my next onscreen venture. Catch me in action on the Battle Royale game as an in-game character! Thank you Garena Free Fire for this unique opportunity. Download & join me as Jai to #BeTheHero." He had played a character called Jai in the 2010 film Kites. However, it does not seem to be related to the game. Hrithik's Bollywood colleagues including Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan 'liked' the teaser which garnered over 4 lakh views in few hours. Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's action-thriller 'War'.





