'Badhaai Do' to go on floors in Jan 2021





Indian film 'Badhaai Do', the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana-led National Award-winning dramedy Badhaai Ho, will go on floors early next year. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will replace Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra respectively in the sequel, which is backed by the original producer Junglee Pictures, reports The Indian Express. Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter to make the announcement of its filming on Sunday. 'Badhaai Do' pairs Bhumi and Rajkummar for the first time together in lead parts. The film, which will reportedly see Rajkummar as a cop and Bhumi in the role of a PT teacher, will be directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. It is penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshay Ghildial, who also wrote the dialogues of 'Badhaai Ho'. The 2018 'Badhaai Ho', directed by Amit Sharma, was a story of a middle-aged couple (Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) who get pregnant. Ayushmann Khurrana played their son. The film also starred Surekha Sikri, who won the best supporting actor honor at the 2019 National Awards for her role of a matriarch.



