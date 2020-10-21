Labonno's success as anchor



Ruhani Salsabil Labonno is seen on the TV screen most of the time now. She is popular to all by name Labonno. She has been established herself in the field of anchoring for more than six years. Besides anchoring, she is also expert in dancing. She also does acting as her hobby. Labonno's mother Anjuman Shahina Zamani wanted her daughter will do everything. Labonno is concentrating to fulfill her mother's dream. Her father Iqbal Hossain also gives her inspiration in this regard.





In 2014, Labonno, hailed from Bogura, started her anchoring career through Asian TV and Desh TV's two separate programs. During childhood she was attached with Bogura Theatre. There besides acting, she also hosted shows. In Bogura, besides study, Labonno was also engaged with cultural activities. Her teachers always gave her example to other students, which always inspired her.





Now Labonno is busy with anchoring in Ekushey TV's Rup Labonno, NTV's Swarnali Sondhya, BTV's Tarana, SA TV's Height & Fashion, RTV's Music Station and Asian TV's Asian Music. During lockdown due to Coroanvirus, she also hosted three corporate shows. On ATN Bangla, Labonno-starrer new drama serial titled 'Smritir Alpona Anki' is being telecasted now where she is playing in role of an architect named Zohra. On August 10 in 2016, she tied the nuptial knot with architect Nazmul Haque Naieem.



