Prince, Tanzir's tribute to AB



Music legend Ayub Bachchu died of cardiac failure on October 18, 2018. To mark his second death anniversary, composer Prince Mahmud is going to release a song voice by popular singer Tanzir Tuhin.





Prince had collaborated with Ayub Bachchu on numerous songs, but it's his first time teaming up with former Shironamhin's vocalist Tanzir Tuhin. A demo version of the song has been released on Facebook. The final version is expected to come out later this month. The song, titled 'Alo', is about losing your loved one.





While talking about the song, Prince Mahmud said, "This is a realization that hit me during the Coronavirus pandemic. I tried to keep everyone's spirits up, but I was also apprehensive of death." The iconic singer and guitarist Bachchu was the founder of legendary band LRB. His numerous hits include Sei tumi, Rupali guitar, Ural debo akashe, Kosto pete bhalobasi, Asole keu sukhi noi, Haste dekho and many more.

Leave Your Comments