'Mr & Ms Chapabaz' reaches 10m views on Youtube



Eid special drama 'Mr & Ms Chapabaz' has recorded 10 million views on Youtube. The drama released on August 6 has till now generated 10,159,283 views within 74 days, reported by a press release.Directed by Rubel Hasan and written by Rajib Ahmed, the drama stars Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Mehazabien Chowdhury in lead roles. 'Mr & Ms Chapabaz' director Rubel Hasan is happy about the views, "We didn't expect that we would get such wonderful response. All we wanted was to give the audience an entertaining piece and their reaction only inspired us to produce more such works."





This is the second time that a Bangladeshi drama has reached such massive viewership within such a short span. Apurbo and Mehazabien's drama 'Boro Chele' currently holds the first position in crossing 1 million views within 34 days.





The leading pair Apurbo and Mehazabien was ecstatic about the views, "In reaching the fastest viewership we were at number 1 and currently we have got another feat to our achievements. The first 2 dramas to reach highest viewership within such short time have been acted by us. We would like to give heartiest thanks to our director, producer and to our wonderful audiences. Without their support we couldn't have achieved this feat."





The 10 dramas that have surpassed 10 10 million or one crore houses in the fastest time in terms of YouTube views are 'Boro Chele'- 34 days, 'Mr & Ms Chapabaz'- 74 days, 'Bhalobashi tumi ami'- 130 days, 'Jomoz'- 159 days, 'Ex-boyfriend'- 162 days, 'Mission Barisal' - 204 days, 'Tom and Jerry' - 215 days, 'Buker ba pashe'- 284 days, 'Ex-girlfriend'- 301 days and 'Jomoz 2'- 321 days.

